Weekend Box Office: 'Rogue One,' 'Hidden Figures' All But Tie for No. 1 With $22M Each

The official outcome won't be determined until Monday; elsewhere, 'Underworld: Blood Wars' underwhelms in its debut as a major winter storm strikes the Eastern seaboard while 'Rogue One' races past the $900 million mark globally. Empowered women and outer space dominated the North American box office over the weekend as Theodore Melfi's biographical drama Hidden Figures and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story ended in a photo finish for the No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.