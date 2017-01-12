Weekend Box Office: 'Hidden Figures' Eyes $24M MLK Victory; 'Silence,' 'Live by Night' DOA
'Monster Trucks' is likewise bombing after prompting Paramount to take a $115 million writedown before the movie even opened; 'Patriots Day' and 'La La Land' prosper alongside 'Hidden Figures.' The 2017 Martin Luther King holiday weekend is proving to be a wild ride at the box office, where Hidden Figures is looking like the easy winner while several high-profile titles already appear DOA, according to early returns.
