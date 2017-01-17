Was Lady Gaga Asked to Avoid Politics at Super Bowl Halftime Show?
Contrary to rumors that Lady Gaga was told she must avoid discussing politics during her upcoming Super Bowl halftime performance, a source familiar with the situation says this is not the case. On Tuesday, Entertainment Tonight reported that Gaga would not be permitted to say anything about the presidential election or mention Donald Trump, but an insider says, "It's bullshit."
