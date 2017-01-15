Warner Bros commits to keeping European HQ in London
Blockbuster deal: Warner Bros, the studio behind the Harry Potter films, is set to stay in its Theobald's Road office until at least 2034 Warner Brothers , the Hollywood film-maker, has signalled its confidence in Britain's entertainment industry, by committing to keeping its European headquarters in London until at least 2034. The firm behind the Harry Potter movies and The Big Bang Theory TV show, has agreed a major lease extension at its 98 Theobald's Road office, in a deal brokered by agents CBRE and Strutt & Parker.
