Wanda's Wang Jianlin Warns Against U.S. Protectionism in Entertainment Sector
"If China were to retaliate it would be bad for both parties - I do not wish to see that scenario materializing," China's richest man said during a Q&A session in Davos. Addressing the global elite in Davos, Switzerland, China's richest man urged the U.S. not to erect barriers against Chinese investment into Hollywood.
