Walden Film Chief on 'A Dog's Purpose' Abuse Claims, New Nate Parker...

"Ten years ago there were three or four tentpoles a year - now I feel like there's a tentpole every three weeks; you need something that's really outstanding to be as big," says Smith, photographed Dec. 7 at his Century City office. Frank Smith also explains his explains no-R-ratings policy and why it "broke my heart" to let go of Mel Gibson's war drama.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.