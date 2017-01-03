Trump Says Hacking Had "Absolutely No Effect" on Election Outcome After Intel Briefing
The president-elect was briefed by the nation's top intelligence officials on the alleged Russian hacking Friday, a meeting he called "constructive." Donald Trump was briefed on Friday by top U.S. intelligence and law enforcement officials who presented their report on the alleged Russian hacking and the government's involvement in the U.S. presidential election.
