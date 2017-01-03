Trump celeb crew awaits his turn in spotlight, and their own
Fabio, the golden-haired model who graced the cover of hundreds of romance novels, was wrapping up Thanksgiving dinner at Donald Trump's South Florida club when the president-elect began making the rounds to greet his guests. Fabio - he goes by his first name only - said he hit it off with the newly elected Republican, who asked the brawny model how he stays in shape.
