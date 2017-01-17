Trump Campaign Reporter Katy Tur Gets MSNBC Afternoon Show as NBC D.C. Assignments Revealed

Hallie Jackson, who was among NBC and MSNBC's all-female road warrior team during the rough and tumble 2016 presidential campaigns, has been named White House correspondent, as expected , as NBC announced some of its new D.C. correspondents. Meanwhile, Katy Tur, who became a repeated target of Donald Trump during her coverage of his presidential campaign, will remain in New York where she'll anchor the 2 p.m. hour on MSNBC.

