Tribune Media CEO Peter Liguori to Step Down

Tribune Media said Wednesday that Peter Liguori, the company's president and CEO officer since January 2013, has decided to step down following the company's fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 earnings report, expected during the first week of March. Liguori, a former top executive at Discovery Communications and News Corp. where he served as entertainment head at Fox and FX, will also resign from the company's board of directors.

