Treasury Nominee Steven Mnuchin's 'Avatar' Profits Shelter Attacked at Confirmation Hearing
On Thursday morning, Steven Mnuchin, the president-elect's nominee to head the U.S. Treasury Department, appeared before the Senate Finance Committee. Although the bulk of the confirmation hearing was expected to focus on his positions on tax reform and his role during the mortgage crisis nearly a decade ago, his Hollywood connections got some heavy attention with an attack on where his profits from Avatar were funneled.
