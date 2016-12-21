Toronto Film Fest Founder Bill Marshall Dies at 77
Marshall passed away Sunday in a Toronto hospital after a cardiac arrest, the festival said. Marshall and two friends, Henk van der Kolk and Dusty Cohl, launched the then Festival of Festivals in 1976 to bring American stars and the best of European cinema to a sophisticated Toronto audience.
