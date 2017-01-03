'Taboo' Star Tom Hardy on Being a 'Dick' and Those 'Star Wars' Rumors
The Oscar nominee and star/EP of FX's 19th-century period drama admits he's earned his fierce reputation: "I've been a dick. But then, who hasn't?" If you believe everything you read, Tom Hardy is the best actor of his generation and also the most dangerous.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What to Do With Pussy (the Word, That Is) After...
|Jan 1
|Parenting eh
|1
|Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi...
|Dec 28
|Wondering
|4
|Rajesh Khanna was Bollywood King, where is he n... (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|Lakshmi Tejasvi
|94
|Salinas native set to co-star in her first movie (Sep '11)
|Aug '16
|Salas Califas Aztlan
|14
|Motorcycle Review The 2008 Triumph Bonneville B... (Aug '08)
|Aug '16
|Gary Lindenberg
|18
|Walt Disney World hotels are going smoke-free s... (May '07)
|Jul '16
|Chris
|130
|CineEurope: Lionsgate Screens Exclusive Clips f... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Anna Romanovskaja
|1
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC