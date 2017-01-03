Sundance: Sony Classics Takes Gay Lov...

Sundance: Sony Classics Takes Gay Love Story 'Call Me By Your Name'

Read more: Hollywood Reporter

In advance of the Sundance Film Festival, Sony Pictures Classics has swooped in and scooped up worldwide rights to Call Me By Your Name , a gay love story directed by Italy's Luca Guadagnino, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Set to debut in the festival's Premieres section on Jan. 22, Call Me By Your Name is based on Andre Aciman's novel of the same name and stars Armie Hammer, as a 24-year old American scholar spending the summer of 1983 in northern Italy, where he attracts the attention of a 17-year-old Jewish-American boy, played by Timothee Chalamet.

