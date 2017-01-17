Sundance: Orchard, CNN Films Partner ...

Sundance: Orchard, CNN Films Partner for Hunting Doc 'Trophy'

CNN will handle the broadcast rights to the film, with all others going to Orchard, which has plans to release the film later this year on a minimum of 150 screens. Trophy , which screened in the fest's U.S. documentary competition, is an in-depth look at the intersection of big-game hunting, breeding and wildlife conservation, with interviews from a Texas-based trophy hunter to the world's largest private rhino breeder in South Africa.

