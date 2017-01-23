Sundance: Netflix Nabbing Hulk Hogan-Gawker Doc 'Nobody Speak'

Netflix has acquired the worldwide SVOD rights to the doc Nobody Speak: Hulk Hogan, Gawker and Trials of a Free Press , which chronicles the court case and fall-out of the legal battle between media company Gawker and the former WWE star. Brian Knappenberger directed the feature that follows one of the largest legal dramas of 2016, that ended with a $115 million pay day for Hogan and an 11th-hour reveal that Hogan's legal fees were secretly being paid for by Silicon Valley investor Peter Thiel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.