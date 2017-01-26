Sundance: 'Call Me By Your Name' Director Explains That Peach Sex Scene

A new romance get more than peachy in Call Me By Your Name , starring Armie Hammer and Timothee Chalamet as summer lovers on the Italian Riviera in 1983. Immediately after Luca Guadagnino's adaptation of Andre Aciman's acclaimed novel made its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival , many tweets from ticketholders included peach emojis, in reference to a memorable scene that sees Chalamet's 17-year-old Elio engaging in sexual intercourse with a peach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.