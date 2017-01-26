Sundance: Action-Thriller 'Bushwick' Nabbed by RLJ Entertainment
RLJ Entertainment has closed a seven-figure deal for the U.S. rights to action-thriller Bushwick , which made its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. The film, directed by Cary Murnion and Jonathan Milott, stars Brittany Snow and Dave Bautista as two Brooklyn residents who fight their way through a second civil war in America.
