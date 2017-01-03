STX Entertainment Scores Ratings Hit With First TV Show Made for China

Developed by STX chief creative officer Jason Goldberg, 'Number One Suprise' was viewed nearly 300 million times on Hunan TV and digital platforms after its premiere on Nov. 21. STX Entertainment has scored a ratings hit with Number One Surprise , its first TV show developed for the huge Chinese market. A celebrity-driven variety show, Number One Surprise was developed in partnership with China's XG Entertainment.

