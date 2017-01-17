Stephen Colbert Takes on Trump's John Lewis Tweets: "This Is Not Normal"
"So Trump spent the Martin Luther King weekend attacking a civil-rights leader who marched and was beaten with Dr. King. What's he going to do on Easter?" "Trump spent the weekend attacking civil-rights icon John Lewis," said Colbert, joking that Rep. Lewis "started it" when "he appeared on 'The Goatee Report With Chuck Todd.'
