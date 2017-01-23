Starz Play Arabia Adding 'The Flash,' 'Supergirl' in Warner Deal Extension

The multiyear agreement will also allow the streaming video service to offer 'DC's Legends of Tomorrow,' 'Blindspot' and 'Friends.a ' Starz Play Arabia, the on-demand video streaming service available in 19 countries across the Middle East and North Africa region, has signed a multiyear extension of a licensing agreement with Warner Bros. International Television Distribution, adding more hit shows to its content lineup.

