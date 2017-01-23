Starz Play Arabia Adding 'The Flash,'...

Starz Play Arabia Adding 'The Flash,' 'Supergirl' in Warner Deal Extension

The multiyear agreement will also allow the streaming video service to offer 'DC's Legends of Tomorrow,' 'Blindspot' and 'Friends.a ' Starz Play Arabia, the on-demand video streaming service available in 19 countries across the Middle East and North Africa region, has signed a multiyear extension of a licensing agreement with Warner Bros. International Television Distribution, adding more hit shows to its content lineup.

