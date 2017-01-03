Stakeholder urges FG to build Nollywood City in 2017
Mr Ini Akpabio, the Group Managing Director, NANET Hotels and Suite, has advised the Federal Government to build a Nollywood City to boost entertainment industry in 2017. He decried a situation where Nigeria could not boast of one Nollywood village or city, where practitioners could assemble or meet to exhibit and showcase their talents to the world.
