South Korean Prosecutors Seek Arrest of Samsung Vice Chair
Jay Y. Lee is accused of bribery, entangling the world's largest smartphone maker in the Asian country's snowballing corruption scandal. South Korean prosecutors requested an arrest warrant Monday for Jay Y. Lee, aka Lee Jae-yong, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics, entangling the country's largest business group in a widening influence-peddling scandal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The roller-coaster and the rhino can co-exist (Apr '08)
|Jan 11
|Romel Esmail Moore
|6
|What to Do With Pussy (the Word, That Is) After...
|Jan 1
|Parenting eh
|1
|Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi...
|Dec 28
|Wondering
|4
|Rajesh Khanna was Bollywood King, where is he n... (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|Lakshmi Tejasvi
|94
|Salinas native set to co-star in her first movie (Sep '11)
|Aug '16
|Salas Califas Aztlan
|14
|Motorcycle Review The 2008 Triumph Bonneville B... (Aug '08)
|Aug '16
|Gary Lindenberg
|18
|Walt Disney World hotels are going smoke-free s... (May '07)
|Jul '16
|Chris
|130
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC