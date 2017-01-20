Sony Takes $962M Film Unit Write-Down

Sony Takes $962M Film Unit Write-Down

The impairment charge came due to a downward revision of future profit projections "primarily due to a lowering of previous expectations regarding the home entertainment business." Sony Corp. said Monday just after midnight L.A. time that it is taking a non-cash goodwill impairment charge in its film division.

