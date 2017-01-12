Sony entertainment chief leaving to focus on Snapchat
SAN FRANCISCO: The head of Sony's entertainment business announced on Friday that he is stepping down to devote energy to Snapchat as the startup behind the smartphone messaging app prepares to go public. Michael Lynton will step down from his job running the Japan-based company's pictures and music business as of 2 February to spend more time as chairman of the board of Snap Inc., Sony Corporation said in a release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bizcommunity.
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The roller-coaster and the rhino can co-exist (Apr '08)
|Jan 11
|Romel Esmail Moore
|6
|What to Do With Pussy (the Word, That Is) After...
|Jan 1
|Parenting eh
|1
|Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi...
|Dec 28
|Wondering
|4
|Rajesh Khanna was Bollywood King, where is he n... (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|Lakshmi Tejasvi
|94
|Salinas native set to co-star in her first movie (Sep '11)
|Aug '16
|Salas Califas Aztlan
|14
|Motorcycle Review The 2008 Triumph Bonneville B... (Aug '08)
|Aug '16
|Gary Lindenberg
|18
|Walt Disney World hotels are going smoke-free s... (May '07)
|Jul '16
|Chris
|130
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC