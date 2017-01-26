Shia LaBeouf Arrested Outside New York Museum After Reported Altercation

He allegedly got into an altercation with another man outside a Queens museum where he has been chanting "he will not divide us" in front of a live camera since Donald Trump's inauguration. Shia LaBeouf was arrested early Thursday after he allegedly got into an altercation with another man outside a New York City museum where he has been chanting "he will not divide us" in front of a live camera since Donald Trump's inauguration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.