'Sherlock' Returns to U.K. Screens With 8.1M Viewers

Barring last year's one-off special, it's been three years since the last season of Sherlock . But despite the long absence, British viewers were not deterred Sunday, with 8.1 million tuning in to BBC One to watch the 90-minute season-four opener, " The Six Thatchers," starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman.

