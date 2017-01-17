'Shark Tank' Judge to Run for Political Office in Canada
Celebrity businessman Kevin O'Leary is set to announce Wednesday that he will challenge for the leadership of the Conservative Party of Canada. Shark Tank judge Kevin O'Leary is following in Donald Trump's footsteps as a ready-made reality TV star challenging for his country's top political office.
