Scenebot Enlists Top Celebs to Serve as Virtual Scene Partners for Auditioning Actors
Entertainment industry app Scenebot launched the ACT BACK TRACK today as the newest feature for actors to maximize their audition and "get scene" by leading executives in the entertainment industry. Scenebot has already established itself as the go to place for actors to jump-start their careers by showcasing their talents to top industry professionals with a free monthly audition.
