Say What?! Madonna Laments 'Nobody In Entertainment Takes a Political Stance'

In a Harper's Bazaar interview published January 10, Madonna made the stunning claim that she is only one of a "handful" of politically vocal people in the entertainment industry. Say what?! Upon being questioned by interviewer Roxane Gay, Madonna frankly admitted her art was political, "because I'm political."

