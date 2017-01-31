Santa Barbara Film Fest Opens With Doc 'Charged,' a Tale of Survival and Human Resilience

The film follows a chef and TV personality who endured a near-fatal jolt of electricity - losing his hand and several ribs - before later being diagnosed with testicular cancer. T he inspirational documentary set to kick off the 32nd annual Santa Barbara Film Festival on Feb. 1 showcases a shocking predicament representing an extreme of human suffering: The world premiere feature, Charged , follows outdoorsman/chef Eduardo Garcia, who endured a near-fatal jolt of electricity after touching a dead bear that had fallen across a live power line in the hills of Montana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.