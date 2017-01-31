Santa Barbara Film Fest Opens With Do...

Santa Barbara Film Fest Opens With Doc 'Charged,' a Tale of Survival and Human Resilience

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Hollywood Reporter

The film follows a chef and TV personality who endured a near-fatal jolt of electricity - losing his hand and several ribs - before later being diagnosed with testicular cancer. T he inspirational documentary set to kick off the 32nd annual Santa Barbara Film Festival on Feb. 1 showcases a shocking predicament representing an extreme of human suffering: The world premiere feature, Charged , follows outdoorsman/chef Eduardo Garcia, who endured a near-fatal jolt of electricity after touching a dead bear that had fallen across a live power line in the hills of Montana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Entertainment Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The roller-coaster and the rhino can co-exist (Apr '08) Jan 11 Romel Esmail Moore 6
News Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi... Dec '16 Wondering 4
News Rajesh Khanna was Bollywood King, where is he n... (Jun '08) Oct '16 Lakshmi Tejasvi 94
News Salinas native set to co-star in her first movie (Sep '11) Aug '16 Salas Califas Aztlan 14
News Motorcycle Review The 2008 Triumph Bonneville B... (Aug '08) Aug '16 Gary Lindenberg 18
News Walt Disney World hotels are going smoke-free s... (May '07) Jul '16 Chris 130
News CineEurope: Lionsgate Screens Exclusive Clips f... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Anna Romanovskaja 1
See all Entertainment Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Entertainment Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,584 • Total comments across all topics: 278,442,287

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC