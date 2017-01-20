Samantha Bee to Roast Trump at "Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner"
The 'Full Frontal' host will emcee an event the same evening that the annual political party is scheduled to take place. But given the Trump administration's hostility toward the media, TV news execs are weighing the optics of attending the official White House Correspondents' Dinner Samantha Bee will roast Donald Trump on the same night that the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner is scheduled to take place.
