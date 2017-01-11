Samantha Bee Returns to Mock Trump's "Golden Shower" Reports: "It's Comedy Christmas"
Taking aim at the president-elect during Wednesday's show, Bee tackled the recently released unsubstantiated Russian reports released in full by Buzzfeed , which included claims of Trump paying prostitutes to perform "golden showers." "We're supposed to believe Trump is paying people who do work for him?" Bee quipped about those reports that supposedly include certain activity the president-elect witnessed while in Moscow.
