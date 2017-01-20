SAG Award Snubs: 'Manchester by the Sea,' 'Westworld' Shut Out

Manchester by the Sea went into Sunday night's SAG Awards with a leading four nominations, but the Amazon Studios film went home empty-handed, failing to win any of the awards for which it was nominated. Manchester by the Sea star Casey Affleck even lost the best actor award to Fences ' Denzel Washington, something that surprised even the veteran actor, who admitted onstage that he was sure his young rival would win.

