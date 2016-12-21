Rosie O'Donnell Calls Donald Trump "Mentally Unstable" and "a Criminal" in Series of Tweets
Rosie O'Donnell reignited her long-running feud with Donald Trump on Twitter over the weekend, posting a series of tweets, many of which were written in all caps, lashing out at him and calling for "resistance" to the president-elect. On Dec. 31, she tweeted a link to a Huffington Post article about emails that revealed that the head of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics personally ordered a number of tweets praising Trump's announcement that he planned to sever ties to his businesses to avoid conflicts of interest.
