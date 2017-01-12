Robin Thicke Accused of Child Abuse Amidst Custody Fight
Robin Thicke is reportedly being investigated for child abuse because of reports submitted to the L.A. County Department of Children and Family Services by his son's school. TMZ first reported the story Thursday and claims Thicke's ex-wife, actress Paula Patton, filed an emergency request with the court to restrict the singer's contact with their 6-year-old son.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The roller-coaster and the rhino can co-exist (Apr '08)
|Wed
|Romel Esmail Moore
|6
|What to Do With Pussy (the Word, That Is) After...
|Jan 1
|Parenting eh
|1
|Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi...
|Dec 28
|Wondering
|4
|Rajesh Khanna was Bollywood King, where is he n... (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|Lakshmi Tejasvi
|94
|Salinas native set to co-star in her first movie (Sep '11)
|Aug '16
|Salas Califas Aztlan
|14
|Motorcycle Review The 2008 Triumph Bonneville B... (Aug '08)
|Aug '16
|Gary Lindenberg
|18
|Walt Disney World hotels are going smoke-free s... (May '07)
|Jul '16
|Chris
|130
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC