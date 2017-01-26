Robert De Niro, Jeff Ross Talk Comedy in "Chaotic Time" at 'The Comedian' Premiere
Comedians and actors came together for the premiere of Taylor Hackford's film The Comedian at Pacific Design Center's Silver Screen Theatre in Los Angeles. The buzz around the red carpet Friday evening was how the life of a comedian is incredibly challenging, but that those challenges and setbacks should not discourage those pursuing it.
