Rihanna and Azealia Banks Feud Over Refugees, Immigration on Instagram
The outspoken rapper voiced her opinion about President Trump's executive order banning citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. The outspoken rapper went on Instagram Sunday morning to voice her opinion about President Donald Trump's new executive order banning citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States. During her rant, Banks set her sights on Rihanna, calling into question the singer's immigration status and criticizing her tweets slamming Trump over the executive order.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The roller-coaster and the rhino can co-exist (Apr '08)
|Jan 11
|Romel Esmail Moore
|6
|Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi...
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|4
|Rajesh Khanna was Bollywood King, where is he n... (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|Lakshmi Tejasvi
|94
|Salinas native set to co-star in her first movie (Sep '11)
|Aug '16
|Salas Califas Aztlan
|14
|Motorcycle Review The 2008 Triumph Bonneville B... (Aug '08)
|Aug '16
|Gary Lindenberg
|18
|Walt Disney World hotels are going smoke-free s... (May '07)
|Jul '16
|Chris
|130
|CineEurope: Lionsgate Screens Exclusive Clips f... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Anna Romanovskaja
|1
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC