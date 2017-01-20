Rihanna and Azealia Banks Feud Over Refugees, Immigration on Instagram

The outspoken rapper voiced her opinion about President Trump's executive order banning citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. The outspoken rapper went on Instagram Sunday morning to voice her opinion about President Donald Trump's new executive order banning citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States. During her rant, Banks set her sights on Rihanna, calling into question the singer's immigration status and criticizing her tweets slamming Trump over the executive order.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.