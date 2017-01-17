Reporter's Notebook: Trump Fans Get Kickoff Night They Want
At the big concert a day before the mogul's swearing-in: Lots of country artist background music, little visible protest activity and many people very happy Trump is "Making America Great Again." "Why are we not going now? We're going to see this thing finished out and then go back to whatever we're going to do next week," a Trump supporter named Frank tells me.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The roller-coaster and the rhino can co-exist (Apr '08)
|Jan 11
|Romel Esmail Moore
|6
|Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi...
|Dec 28
|Wondering
|4
|Rajesh Khanna was Bollywood King, where is he n... (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|Lakshmi Tejasvi
|94
|Salinas native set to co-star in her first movie (Sep '11)
|Aug '16
|Salas Califas Aztlan
|14
|Motorcycle Review The 2008 Triumph Bonneville B... (Aug '08)
|Aug '16
|Gary Lindenberg
|18
|Walt Disney World hotels are going smoke-free s... (May '07)
|Jul '16
|Chris
|130
|CineEurope: Lionsgate Screens Exclusive Clips f... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Anna Romanovskaja
|1
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC