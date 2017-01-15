Reality Shingles True Entertainment and Original Media Merge
After assuming leadership of Original Media in 2015, True Entertainment founders Glenda Hersh and Steven Weinstock are officially merging their two shingles. The new production company, part of the massive Endemol Shine North America alternative-focused operation, is called Truly Original.
