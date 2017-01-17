Putin Dismisses Trump Dossier: People Who Spread "Such Fakes" Are "Worse Than Prostitutes"
In a biting attack, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday accused the outgoing U.S. administration of trying to undermine President-elect Donald Trump by spreading fake allegations and said those who are doing it are "worse than prostitutes." The statement reflected the Kremlin's boiling anger at President Barack Obama's administration, which declined to comment on Putin's accusation.
