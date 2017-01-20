Prophets of Rage at LAX Protest: "Los...

Prophets of Rage at LAX Protest: "Los Angeles Is a No Trump Zone"

At airports around the country Sunday , protesters came out to speak out against President Trump's recently enacted immigration ban. At the Los Angeles protest, thousands of people were joined by Prophets of Rage's Tom Morello and Chuck D. On their way out of the protest at LAX, where their car was greeted by honking horns and signs in support and thanks for their presence, the two spoke with Billboard about how Trump's first week has galvanized the American resistance in an unprecedented manner.

