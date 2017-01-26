President Trump Talks 'Demeaning and Dishonest' Media, Calls Madonna...

Speaking to Sean Hannity, Trump also reiterated how misrepresented his inauguration day crowds were and addressed the 'SNL' writer who was suspended over an inappropriate tweet about his son. President Donald Trump, in an interview on Thursday with Fox News' Sean Hannity, continued to reiterate how big the crowds were on his inauguration day and shared his experience with what he considers a "very dishonest" media so far during his administration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.