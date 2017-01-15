Pharrell Williams, Ellen DeGeneres on Kim Burrell's Homophobic...
Pharrell Williams and Ellen DeGeneres discussed the absence of gospel singer and pastor Kim Burrell and her remarks against the LGBT community during Thursday's The Ellen DeGeneres Show . Burrell was scheduled to perform with Williams on the show, but she was uninvited by DeGeneres after a tape of Burrell preaching at the Love & Liberty Fellowship Church began circulating online.
