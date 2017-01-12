Peter Thiel on Trump Tech Summit, "Apocalyptic" Election and LGBTQ...

Peter Thiel, the billionaire Pay Pal co-founder now serving on Donald Trump's transition team, says that he still stands behind the president-elect, despite critics asking how he can support a team with their questionable history on gay rights: "You know, maybe I should be worried but I'm not that worried about it." In an interview with The New York Times , Thiel, who gained notoriety for funding Hulk Hogan's lawsuit against Gawker , says that while his critics are worried Trump will go too far, he was more inclined to think that "maybe Trump is going to change everything way too little."

