Peter Thiel on Trump Tech Summit, "Apocalyptic" Election and LGBTQ...
Peter Thiel, the billionaire Pay Pal co-founder now serving on Donald Trump's transition team, says that he still stands behind the president-elect, despite critics asking how he can support a team with their questionable history on gay rights: "You know, maybe I should be worried but I'm not that worried about it." In an interview with The New York Times , Thiel, who gained notoriety for funding Hulk Hogan's lawsuit against Gawker , says that while his critics are worried Trump will go too far, he was more inclined to think that "maybe Trump is going to change everything way too little."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The roller-coaster and the rhino can co-exist (Apr '08)
|22 hr
|Romel Esmail Moore
|6
|What to Do With Pussy (the Word, That Is) After...
|Jan 1
|Parenting eh
|1
|Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi...
|Dec 28
|Wondering
|4
|Rajesh Khanna was Bollywood King, where is he n... (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|Lakshmi Tejasvi
|94
|Salinas native set to co-star in her first movie (Sep '11)
|Aug '16
|Salas Califas Aztlan
|14
|Motorcycle Review The 2008 Triumph Bonneville B... (Aug '08)
|Aug '16
|Gary Lindenberg
|18
|Walt Disney World hotels are going smoke-free s... (May '07)
|Jul '16
|Chris
|130
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC