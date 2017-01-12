Peter Thiel on Trump Tech Summit, "Ap...

Peter Thiel on Trump Tech Summit, "Apocalyptic" Election and LGBTQ...

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Hollywood Reporter

Peter Thiel, the billionaire Pay Pal co-founder now serving on Donald Trump's transition team, says that he still stands behind the president-elect, despite critics asking how he can support a team with their questionable history on gay rights: "You know, maybe I should be worried but I'm not that worried about it." In an interview with The New York Times , Thiel, who gained notoriety for funding Hulk Hogan's lawsuit against Gawker , says that while his critics are worried Trump will go too far, he was more inclined to think that "maybe Trump is going to change everything way too little."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Entertainment Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The roller-coaster and the rhino can co-exist (Apr '08) 22 hr Romel Esmail Moore 6
News What to Do With Pussy (the Word, That Is) After... Jan 1 Parenting eh 1
News Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi... Dec 28 Wondering 4
News Rajesh Khanna was Bollywood King, where is he n... (Jun '08) Oct '16 Lakshmi Tejasvi 94
News Salinas native set to co-star in her first movie (Sep '11) Aug '16 Salas Califas Aztlan 14
News Motorcycle Review The 2008 Triumph Bonneville B... (Aug '08) Aug '16 Gary Lindenberg 18
News Walt Disney World hotels are going smoke-free s... (May '07) Jul '16 Chris 130
See all Entertainment Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Entertainment Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,723 • Total comments across all topics: 277,849,876

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC