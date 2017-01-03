Paul Okoye acquires half of Ubi Franklin's MMMG in shares
MMMG seems to be doing well without Iyanya, as the label now has a new partner who is also knowledgeable about the entertainment industry. The news was broke by Tekno Miles who was excited about the new addition and couldn't hide his anxiety when he took to his page to talk about it.
