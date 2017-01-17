Patrick Stewart to Voice Poop Emoji in 'Emoji Movie'
The Emoji Movie follows Gene , an emoji born with multiple expressions, who teams up with the notorious code-breaker Jailbreak on an adventure through a teenager's phone. Other new voices in the feature are Jennifer Coolidge as Gene's mother, Mary Meh, and SNL grad Maya Rudolph as Smiler.
