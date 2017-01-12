Paris Officials Charge First 3 Suspec...

Paris Officials Charge First 3 Suspects in Kardashian Heist

17 hrs ago

French authorities have filed the first charges against three suspects in the armed jewelry heist of Kim Kardashian, with more charges expected to follow, the Paris prosecutors' office said Thursday. Robbers are believed to have forced their way into the private apartment where Kardashian was staying during Paris Fashion Week in October, tied up the reality TV star and stolen more than $10 million worth of jewelry.

Chicago, IL

