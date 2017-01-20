Paris Jackson to Make Acting Debut on 'Star'
The daughter of late pop star Michael Jackson is set to make her acting debut on Lee Daniels' girl group drama Star, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. Jackson will play Rachel Wells, a young, super-chic, stylish and intimidating social media guru who oversees a publicity shoot of the girl group and deliberately goads Eva and Star into pushing some boundaries.
