Paramount Strikes $1 Billion Deal With Shanghai Film Group, Huahua Media

Paramount Pictures has closed a three-year deal, valued at $1 billion with the Shanghai Film Group and Huahua Media to co-finance the studio's full slate of films, the studio announced today. Under the terms of the deal, Shanghai Film Group and Huahua Media will finance at least 25 percent of each film on the studio's slate, and it also includes an option for a fourth year.

